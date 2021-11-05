BlackRock Inc. Decreases Holdings in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.28% of TESSCO Technologies worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter valued at $64,000. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TESS opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $53.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.07. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

In other news, Director J Timothy Bryan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lakeview Investment Group & Tr acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $1,524,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 310,000 shares of company stock worth $1,581,200. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

