BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.70% of TransAct Technologies worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TACT. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $450,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 136,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 79,720 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $3,468,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TACT shares. TheStreet cut shares of TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

TACT stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.72. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.16%. Equities analysts predict that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TACT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.