BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 73.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,150 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.30% of Alico worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alico by 179.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alico in the second quarter valued at $207,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alico in the second quarter valued at $293,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alico in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alico by 24.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the period. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALCO shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of Alico stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Alico, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.54 and a 1 year high of $38.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.41. The stock has a market cap of $272.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.52.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Alico had a net margin of 48.47% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Alico, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is currently -833.33%.

In other news, Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $269,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 66,532 shares of company stock worth $2,359,246 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Alico Profile

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

