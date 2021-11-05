BlackRock Inc. Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188,926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Atotech worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATC. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,137,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Atotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $609,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Atotech from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Shares of ATC stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Atotech Limited has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $26.67.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $376.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.45 million. Atotech had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atotech Limited will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

