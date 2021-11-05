BlackRock Inc. Has $3.07 Million Position in Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,168 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.28% of Select Interior Concepts worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 121,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 26,332 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 201,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 61,002 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 972,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIC opened at $14.49 on Friday. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $375.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $2.00. Select Interior Concepts had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $67.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIC shares. Truist cut shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities cut shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Select Interior Concepts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in interior selections, merchandising, and complex supply chain management with a focus on the residential construction market. It operates through the Residential Design Services (RDS) and Architectural Surfaces Group (ASG) business segments.

