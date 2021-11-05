BlackRock Inc. Has $3.08 Million Holdings in NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of NantHealth worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NH. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in NantHealth by 128.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 163,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 92,172 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NantHealth by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in NantHealth by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 13,836 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NantHealth by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 108,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ronald Allen Louks sold 16,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $38,209.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,932.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 34,638 shares of company stock worth $74,770 in the last three months. Insiders own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NH stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average is $2.16. NantHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $6.60.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NantHealth, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

NantHealth Profile

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. Its solutions include empower treatment decisions; improve patient outcomes; validate treatment options; enable high-quality care; lower costs; ensure appropriate reimbursement; and streamline implementation and deployment.

