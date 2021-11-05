BlackRock Inc. Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,518 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 81,269 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.32% of Armstrong Flooring worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFI. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 318.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 35.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AFI opened at $3.09 on Friday. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $67.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc engages in the production of flooring products. It operates through the Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring segments. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand.

