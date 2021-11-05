BlackRock Inc. Has $3.15 Million Stake in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 69.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 758,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,723,081 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.39% of Quad/Graphics worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,042,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 43,116 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 539,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 191,417 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 188,616 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 307.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 74,595 shares during the period. 31.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE QUAD opened at $4.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.96. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 30.10% and a negative net margin of 1.19%.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment involves in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

