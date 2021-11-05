BlackRock Inc. Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 326,690 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.51% of CIM Commercial Trust worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCT. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Robotti Robert raised its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 468,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 33,438 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 134.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 46,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 26,573 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 98.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 33,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Richard S. Ressler purchased 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $142,738.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard S. Ressler acquired 36,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $327,236.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 221,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,248. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30. The firm has a market cap of $191.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.54. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $17.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

