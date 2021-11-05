BlackRock Inc. Has $3.19 Million Holdings in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,376 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 751,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.62% of Shore Bancshares worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHBI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Shore Bancshares by 762.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $19.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.28. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The company has a market cap of $230.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.14%. Analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

