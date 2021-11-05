BlackRock Inc. Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.42% of Horizon Global worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 12.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 46,919 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 29.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Global in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Global in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horizon Global stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. Horizon Global Co. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $204.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.19.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter.

In other Horizon Global news, Director Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 3,608 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $25,400.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Profile

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

