BlackRock Inc. Has $3.37 Million Holdings in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 72.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,305,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,487,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.75% of Gold Resource worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Gold Resource by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 22,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Gold Resource by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,513 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Gold Resource by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GORO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Gold Resource stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. Gold Resource Co. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $3.78. The company has a market cap of $138.72 million, a PE ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

