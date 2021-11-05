BlackRock Inc. Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 544,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.66% of Universal Technical Institute worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,126,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 604,534 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 587,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 136,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth $673,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 31,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 319.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,762 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $6.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.50, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.70 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 2.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

