BlackRock Inc. Has $3.55 Million Holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.19% of Sensei Biotherapeutics worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $10,063,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $376,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $3,104,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,453,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

Sensei Biotherapeutics stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $261.83 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Hamilton Pierce sold 16,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $117,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

