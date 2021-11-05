BlackRock Inc. Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,790 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Priority Technology worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Priority Technology by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 41,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 10,401.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 126,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 727.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Priority Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Priority Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Shares of Priority Technology stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.53 million, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.23. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $125.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Hipp bought 8,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $44,757.34. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,826 shares in the company, valued at $314,684.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,013 shares of company stock worth $74,988 in the last ninety days. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

