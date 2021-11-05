BlackRock Inc. Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,339 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 134,329 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.65% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,856,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,509,000 after buying an additional 1,114,000 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,670,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after buying an additional 182,800 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $2,871,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 139.2% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 538,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 313,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 522,589 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 81,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $372.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.82. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

ADMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.10 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adamas Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.27.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

