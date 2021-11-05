BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,458 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.30% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 29.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 16,562 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $1,683,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 75,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 12,334 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 634,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,145,000 after buying an additional 131,700 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

MX stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average of $21.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

