BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.30% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the second quarter worth $5,468,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 442,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,000,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the second quarter worth $275,000. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 35,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 117,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 31,401 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $45.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.26. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $45.40.

