BlackRock Inc. Invests $2.91 Million in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 319,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of ReneSola at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of ReneSola by 521.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ReneSola by 1,013.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ReneSola by 349.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. 36.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ReneSola alerts:

SOL opened at $8.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.24 million, a P/E ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ReneSola Ltd has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $35.77.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. ReneSola had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 18.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SOL shares. Roth Capital cut their price objective on ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

In other news, CFO Shah Capital Management acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $108,750 in the last ninety days.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL).

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.