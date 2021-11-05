BlackRock Inc. Invests $3.60 Million in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.60% of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day moving average of $48.22. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $49.50.

