BlackRock Inc. Purchases 5,188 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.70.

BAM stock opened at $60.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.78. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is -433.33%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

