BlackRock Inc. Purchases 96,718 Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) by 364.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.44% of Valhi worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valhi by 536.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 62,260 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valhi in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valhi by 4,870.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Valhi in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Valhi during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Valhi alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VHI opened at $23.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $658.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Valhi, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.69.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $525.30 million for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 3.79%.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.