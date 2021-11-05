BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) by 70.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,126,368 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.39% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVEO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $84,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVEO stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.10.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 398.34% and a negative return on equity of 107.25%. Equities analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Bailey purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVEO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

