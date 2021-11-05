BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TV. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,289 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,076,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after acquiring an additional 24,028 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 379,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 225,899 shares during the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TV opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.70. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

