BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,640,416 Shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of PowerFleet worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in PowerFleet in the second quarter worth about $271,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in PowerFleet in the second quarter worth about $758,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PowerFleet in the second quarter worth about $5,711,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in PowerFleet by 47.8% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in PowerFleet by 26.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 7,937 shares during the last quarter. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PWFL opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.96. PowerFleet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.78.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

