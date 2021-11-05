BlackRock Inc. Sells 18,396 Shares of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.28% of TESSCO Technologies worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

In related news, major shareholder Lakeview Investment Group & Tr acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,524,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director J Timothy Bryan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 310,000 shares of company stock worth $1,581,200. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TESS opened at $6.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average is $6.37.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

