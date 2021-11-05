BlackRock Inc. Sells 370,358 Shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) by 73.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 370,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.38% of Weyco Group worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEYS. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Weyco Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Weyco Group by 45.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Weyco Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Weyco Group by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Weyco Group during the first quarter valued at $240,000. 19.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEYS opened at $23.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average of $22.27. Weyco Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $57.56 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%.

Weyco Group Profile

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

