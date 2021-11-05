BlackRock Inc. Sells 421,200 Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 421,200 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.01% of Lakeland Industries worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Lakeland Industries by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. 59.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAKE stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.62. The company has a market capitalization of $164.63 million and a PE ratio of 7.10. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $47.95.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.12). Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $27.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

