BlackRock Inc. Sells 4,514,190 Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,022,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,514,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.81% of Waitr worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waitr by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waitr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Waitr by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 152,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 82,032 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Waitr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $669,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waitr by 3,185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,919,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTRH opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $181.47 million, a P/E ratio of 51.67 and a beta of -1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.65.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Waitr had a net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $49.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.30 million.

In related news, Director Steven L. Scheinthal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 270,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,185.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Green sold 3,735,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $3,772,593.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WTRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Waitr from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Waitr Holdings, Inc engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

