BlackRock Inc. Sells 765,895 Shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) by 81.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.17% of PCB Bancorp worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PCB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 33.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

PCB Bancorp stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $337.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.87. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

PCB Bancorp Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.