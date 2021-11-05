BlackRock Inc. Sells 85,872 Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,872 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of Urban One worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boundary Creek Advisors LP bought a new stake in Urban One during the second quarter valued at $4,589,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Urban One by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 671,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 167,382 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Urban One during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Urban One by 574.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 155,425 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Urban One by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 32,737 shares during the period. 17.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban One stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. Urban One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $7.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $228.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

