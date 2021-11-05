BlackRock Inc. Sells 9,085 Shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,085 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.05% of Value Line worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Value Line during the second quarter valued at $139,000. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Value Line alerts:

Value Line stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.03. Value Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $39.51.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.17 million during the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 57.25% and a return on equity of 35.37%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU).

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.