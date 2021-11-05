BlackRock Inc. Takes $2.91 Million Position in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 319,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.46% of ReneSola as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ReneSola by 90,628.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 324,450 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ReneSola by 302.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 175,563 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in ReneSola during the first quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ReneSola during the second quarter valued at about $716,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ReneSola during the second quarter valued at about $569,000. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.73.

Shares of SOL stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.80. ReneSola Ltd has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $35.77. The company has a market capitalization of $624.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 2.32.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. ReneSola had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ReneSola news, CFO Shah Capital Management bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $108,750 in the last ninety days.

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

