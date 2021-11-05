BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,028 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.00% of Strattec Security worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STRT. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in Strattec Security by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 145,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 21,224 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Strattec Security in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Strattec Security by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Strattec Security during the first quarter worth about $252,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

NASDAQ:STRT opened at $41.36 on Friday. Strattec Security Co. has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $67.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.67). Strattec Security had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 7.05%. On average, analysts predict that Strattec Security Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harold M. Stratton II sold 1,849 shares of Strattec Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $79,377.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold M. Stratton II sold 2,518 shares of Strattec Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $109,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $339,119. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

