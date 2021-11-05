BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,649,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,239 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.16% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HEPA. UBS Group AG increased its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 10,794.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 67,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 190.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 386,163 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 82,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 14.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

NASDAQ:HEPA opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.67. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $3.18.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

