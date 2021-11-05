Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) declared a — dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.’s previous — dividend of $0.10.

NYSE:BXSL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.89. The stock had a trading volume of 119,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,620. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $30.50.

