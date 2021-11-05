Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.95 Million

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and $1.54 million worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be purchased for $2.14 or 0.00003504 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00053824 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.57 or 0.00244904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.08 or 0.00096732 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

BCUG is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

