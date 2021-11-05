Blockstack Price Hits $0.48 on Exchanges (STX)

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 5th. Blockstack has a total market cap of $358.50 million and $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Blockstack has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blockstack alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.49 or 0.00386448 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00054142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.24 or 0.00247138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00096818 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Blockstack Coin Profile

STX is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org . The official website for Blockstack is blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Blockstack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.