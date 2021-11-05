Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $30.16, but opened at $28.70. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $33.43, with a volume of 143,459 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

BE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.61.

In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $25,660.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,961 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $55,992.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,206 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,334,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,977,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,824,000 after purchasing an additional 359,597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,339,000 after purchasing an additional 245,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,635,000 after purchasing an additional 830,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.08 and a beta of 3.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Bloom Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

