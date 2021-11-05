bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Announces Earnings Results

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51), Briefing.com reports. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 66.53% and a negative net margin of 1,675.98%. The company had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BLUE stock traded down $11.98 on Friday, reaching $13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,476. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $17.14 and a 12-month high of $53.68. The company has a market capitalization of $892.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in bluebird bio stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 70.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,517 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.01% of bluebird bio worth $21,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLUE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.94.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

