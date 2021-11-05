BMO Capital Markets Increases Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$65.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James set a C$63.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$54.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.26.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

TSE CNQ traded up C$1.58 on Friday, hitting C$54.19. 3,678,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,181,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.79. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$21.32 and a 52-week high of C$54.85.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.59 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.8900003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$46.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,727.87. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,060,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$96,062,488.52. Also, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.96, for a total transaction of C$501,100.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,341,333.44. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,205 shares of company stock worth $8,427,990.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.