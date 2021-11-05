BMO Capital Markets Raises Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$79.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SLF. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$74.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$75.21.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of SLF stock traded down C$0.69 on Friday, hitting C$70.55. 407,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a current ratio of 545.45. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$54.71 and a one year high of C$71.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$67.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$65.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$12.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.