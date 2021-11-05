BMO Capital Markets Trims Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Target Price to C$39.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price target cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAPIF. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Saputo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.57.

Saputo stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.88. 3,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.94. Saputo has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

