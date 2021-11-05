BMO Capital Markets Trims Saputo (TSE:SAP) Target Price to C$39.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 25.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Saputo to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.56.

Shares of TSE:SAP traded up C$1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting C$31.09. 510,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,176. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.93. Saputo has a 1-year low of C$29.22 and a 1-year high of C$42.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$33.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

