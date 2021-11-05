Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Boise Cascade in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the construction company will earn $2.11 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s FY2022 earnings at $8.73 EPS.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BCC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Shares of BCC opened at $67.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.93. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 56.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.