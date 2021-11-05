BonusCloud Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 5th. One BonusCloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BonusCloud has traded 35.6% higher against the dollar. BonusCloud has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $84,167.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00053263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.46 or 0.00244447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00096444 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BonusCloud Profile

BonusCloud (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,153,311,298 coins. BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud

BonusCloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

