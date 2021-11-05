Boothbay Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 305.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175,849 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.32% of R. R. Donnelley & Sons worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RRD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,127,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,482,000 after buying an additional 4,239,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 877.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,767,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,387 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 3,969.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,126,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 1,552.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,141,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 227.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,039,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 721,805 shares in the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RRD opened at $9.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $9.20.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 28.91%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

