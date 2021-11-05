Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases New Position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 72.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1,480.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 55.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the second quarter worth about $144,000. 22.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN opened at $31.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 147.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $371.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.48 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

In other Driven Brands news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 881,393 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $26,001,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $354,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,296,115 shares of company stock valued at $628,235,393. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

