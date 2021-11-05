Boothbay Fund Management LLC Raises Holdings in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Tivity Health worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 1,663.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 603.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lowered their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tivity Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.14.

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Tivity Health, Inc. has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $29.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 2.37.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 389.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Tivity Health news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $329,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 372,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.