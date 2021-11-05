Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 1,778 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

UTHR stock opened at $201.44 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.43 and a twelve month high of $216.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.98.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total value of $1,224,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,646,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $5,981,460. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UTHR. Argus raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.78.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

